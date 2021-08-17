Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gal Gadot is pulling double duty.

Gadot, 36, is a working mom through-and-through. The “Wonder Woman” star posted photos of herself in the makeup chair while pumping breast milk.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Welcomes Baby Number 3

“Just me, backstage, being a mom,” the actress captioned her recent Instagram post.

In the photos, Gadot wears a white robe and cape draped over her shoulders while pumping breast milk and getting her hair and makeup done.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career

Gadot shares three daughters – daughter Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4, and Daniella Varsano, 1 month – with husband Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer. The wife-and-husband duo have been married since 2008.