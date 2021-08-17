A beloved TV classic has been reimagined as a new Lifetime movie.

“Highway to Heaven” is described as “a contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic ’80s television series,” which followed Landon’s character, an angel named Jonathan, as he travelled across America helping people who faced crises of faith.

The new movie follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need, who takes a job as a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson).

RELATED: ‘Fantasy Island’ Star Roselyn Sánchez Talks Giving The Classic TV Series A Modern Reboot

As the official synopsis notes, Angela “intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work. Just like the original series, Lifetime wishes to retain the same messages of hope and encouragement for its audience, while exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy and humour.”

“Highway to Heaven” is the first instalment of an upcoming series, which includes Scott as exec producer alongside Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepff on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate.

“Highway to Heaven” is set to premiere Saturday, Nov. 6 on Lifetime.