Kelly Clarkson says she once thought nothing would come of “American Idol”.

The musical superstar, 39, sat down with Kevin Hart for his new Peacock talk show, “Hart To Heart”, and looked back on her journey on the long-running singing competition.

Clarkson, who won the very first season of “American Idol” way back in 2003, says she had no idea that “Idol” would become a phenomenon.

“We all thought it was kind of a joke. I mean, we didn’t think it was gonna come of anything,” she confessed. “We were the first season of ‘American Idol’, so we were there for that pay check that [SAG-AFTRA, also known as the Screen Actors Guild, a labor union for performers and others in the entertainment industry] gives you, to pay for some bills. Nobody knew that anything would actually come to fruition.”

She added, “I think I skipped the surreal part. Like… it really doesn’t matter to me, in the best sense. It matters, but it matters for the worth that I give it. I love singing, and I love, you know, what [I’m] able to do with [my] spotlight, but because I skipped all that so fast and I was thrown in, there was no time for people to really drill me on, ‘You have to do this, you have to be this.'”

While “American Idol” looks a little different now with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serving as judges instead of the original trio of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, the series is entering its 20th season. Ryan Seacrest still serves as host.

Season 20 of “American Idol” is set to premiere later this year.