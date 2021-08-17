Grant Gustin, star of The CW’s “The Flash”, has just zoomed into parenthood.

On Tuesday, the actor’s wife, physical therapist LA Thoma, announced the happy news on Instagram.

“Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed 🤍 We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird 😏,” she wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of the newborn’s tiny feet.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in February, with Gustin and Thoma joined by their three dogs to show off an ultrasound pic of their unborn daughter. .

“Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too,” Gustin quipped in the post.