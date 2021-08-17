Camila Cabello is opening up all about Shawn Mendes.

In a new interview with Bustle, the “Don’t Go Yet” songstress, 24, gushed about her beau, revealing they’re very similar. Cabello and Mendes have been dating for nearly two years.

“I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way,” she told the outlet.

Adding, “There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we’re both sensitive. I’m really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it’s really important to me.”

Cabello also credits Mendes for helping her through her body insecurity.

“[He] would tell me like, ‘Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.’ I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body,” she said, before saying she could often relate to him. “I certainly feel obsessive, [like] I need to go to the gym, I need to do this, I need to lose weight quickly. I’ve felt like that. That’s the societal voice in your head.”

“‘This hurts so bad,'” she recalled of being body shamed at the beach. “The whole day I felt insecure. I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating… really messing me up.”

That moment caused her to rethink her relationship with her body.

“You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s just not a balanced life. That’s not what I want… I can’t change to fit that mold,” she said, adding, “I’m going to wear whatever, and if there’s paparazzi around, that sucks, but I’m not going to completely reroute who I am for that.”

