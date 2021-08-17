Lifetime has seen great success with its screen adaptations of novelist V.C. Andrews’ “Flowers in the Attic” series, and there’s more to come.

On Tuesday, the network announced it has greenlit “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin”, described as “a prequel miniseries event.

The project stars (“Gold Digger”) and Max Irons (“Condor”) as Olivia Winfield and Malcom Foxworth, parents to Corrine Foxworth and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger, protagonists of the original books.

The star-studded cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”), Harry Hamlin (“Mad Men”), Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”), Kate Mulgrew (“Orange is the New Black”), Alana Boden (“I Am Elizabeth Smart”), Hannah Dodd (“Harlots”), T’Shan Williams (“The Color Purple”) and Callum Kerr (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”).

According to Lifetime’s release, “Flowers in the Attic” and its followup, “Petals on the Wind”, were the top two cable movies of 2014, seen by 30.1 million and 24.4 million total viewers, respectively.

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” will unveil the twisted origins and dark secrets of the Foxworth family.

“‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcom Foxworth (Irons),” the synopsis states.

“After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare,” the synopsis continues. “Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic…”

Dodd stars as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne; while Williams takes on the role Foxworth Hall’s longtime staff member and Olivia’s observant housekeeper, Nella. Mulgrew plays Mrs. Steiner, Malcom’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff. Grammer portrays Malcom’s illustrious father Garland Foxworth, who is married to new wife Alicia, played by Boden. Wesley stars as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever and Callum Kerr stars as Christopher, a close relative of the Foxworth family whose life will be eternally intertwined with Corrine’s from the moment they set eyes on each other.

Additional talent starring in the four-part miniseries event includes Luke Fetherston, Buck Braithwaite, Jordan Peters, Evelyn Miller, Rawdat Quadri, Emmanuel Ogunjinmi, David Witts, Carla Woodcock and Peter Bramhill.

No premiere date has yet been set.