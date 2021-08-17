Click to share this via email

Bella Thorne is soaking up every moment of her European vacation.

The former “Shake It Up” actress, 23, took to Instagram on Tuesday to let fans in on what she’s been up to lately, which consists of relaxing beachside in a stunning villa.

Posing in a yellow swimsuit, oversized hat and a fringy coverup the redheaded stunner sipped espresso for a mini photoshoot.

“I asked them if they painted the house to match my suit,” she cheekily captioned the photos. “They said no. 😮😢”

Soon after Thorne posted the snaps, eagled-eyed fans noticed the “Ben” necklace around her neck. “Ben” is a reference to Thorne’s fiancé Ben Mascolo.

Mascolo popped the question back in March.

Thorne shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, writing, “You would have said yes too 👏👏.”