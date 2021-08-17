Click to share this via email

"And Just Like That..."

And then there were four!

On Tuesday, Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from production of “And Just Like That…”, the upcoming revival/continuation of “Sex and the City”.

In the trio of pics, Parker poses with OG “SATC” co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, along with new addition Nicole Ari Parker.

“Oh so fine,” Parker wrote in the caption.

“I’d sing along to ’70s love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!” she added.

Parker — known for her roles in such projects as “Boogie Nights”, “Remember the Titans” and “Empire” — is apparently a member of the friend foursome, taking over the spot formerly held by Kim Cattrall, who won’t be returning.