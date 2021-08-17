Click to share this via email

Dylan O’Brien is living proof that blondes really do have more fun.

On Tuesday, the former “Teen Wolf” star was filmed on the set of his upcoming movie, “Not Okay”, for a post that was shared on TikTok.

In the post, a fan comment from Instagram is shown, asking, “please please please show us blonde dylan i need need need to see.”

As Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” booms in the background, brown-haired O’Brien is seen in a makeup chair, while Reese Witherspoon’s proclamation after being dumped in “Legally Blonde” is heard: “You’re breaking up with me because I’m too… blonde?”

Suddenly, the camera cuts to O’Brien sporting short, bleached-blonde hair.

“u guys asked and we delivered,” reads the caption. “Meet Colin.”

According to the synopsis for the upcoming film, Zoey Deutch stars as “a misguided young woman, desperate for friends and fame,” who “fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world which becomes a part of imaginary trip and offers all she wanted.”

The film’s Instagram account also shared a photo of blonde O’Brien as Colin.

Previously the same day, the same account shared a photo of star Zoey Deutch on the set.

In fact, Deutch and co-star Mia Isaac were spotted filming a scene on location in New York City.