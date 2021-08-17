Singer Tory Vagasy showed off her Broadway chops during her first audition for “America’s Got Talent”, blowing the roof off with her performance of “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”.

Back for the second live show of the season, Vagasy unveiled another bombastic Broadway number: “Heart of Stone” from “SIX the Musical”.

In a virtual repeat of her first “AGT” performance, all the judges were blown away with the exception of one: Howie Mandel, a self-confessed hater of Broadway musicals.

When one of the judges asked the singer what she had to say to her fans, Vaagasy took a joking shot at Mandel.

“Don’t let the Howies of the world get you down,” she quipped. “Don’t ever do it. Be yourself!”