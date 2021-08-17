The Northwell Nurse Choir made quite an impression on “America’s Got Talent” viewers in the group’s initial audition, winning the season’s first Golden Buzzer.

In their return for the season’s quarterfinals, the choir — comprised of a group of frontline healthcare workers from New York City — performed “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”.

The performance was an emotional one, and visibly moved the judges.

“We hear ad nauseam, ‘We’re all in this together.’ We couldn’t be in this together if there weren’t people like you saving our lives,” said Howie Mandel, who slammed the Golden Buzzer that sent the choir through.

“That was the most beautiful moment,” added Mandel. “America, you would be crazy if you didn’t vote for them.”