“General Hospital” is honouring one of its own.

On Tuesday’s episode of the soap, reported Deadline, “General Hospital” paid tribute to Jay Pickett, who died on July 30 at age 60, with a photo of the actor pictured at the end of the episode along with the onscreen graphics, “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett.”

Pickett had a long history with “General Hospital”. In 1997, he originated the role of paramedic Frank Scanlon in “GH” spinoff “Port Charles”. Pickett subsequently over the role of Lorenzo Alcazar in “General Hospital”, and then rejoined the show in 2006 in the recurring role of Det. David Harper, playing the character until 2008

Pickett died unexpectedly while on location in Idaho working on his film, “Treasure Valley”.

“Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene,” the film’s director and producer Travis Mills wrote on a post shared on Facebook.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy,” Mills continued.

“He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honour to collaborate with him,” he added. “Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was. He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”