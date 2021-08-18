Victory Brinker, 9, had all four “America’s Got Talent” judges on their feet during Tuesday’s live show.

The young opera singer made history after receiving a Golden Buzzer from all of the judges earlier on in the competition, before she returned to finish up the latest show by belting out a stunning cover of “Casta Diva”.

After Simon Cowell said following the performance that he thought she was going to become a huge star, he then compared the youngster to Carrie Underwood, who won “American Idol” in 2005.

The media mogul, who was a judge on “Idol” when Underwood won the show, told People, “I didn’t understand a lot about country music when I first met Carrie but you do know a star when you hear one and meet somebody.

“I think same with Victory about how little I know about opera and classical music — not much.

“I think [Victory] is a genuine, genuine star. I can see her making records, concerts, movies, everything. She’s got something special about her. She is incredibly talented. She was fantastic on the audition show but she was outstanding tonight,” Cowell added.

A confident Brinker gushed, “I think I could win it all.”

See her incredible performance in the clip above.