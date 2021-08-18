Joshua Jackson is defending his wife Jodie Turner-Smith against those criticizing her for proposing to him.

The “Dr. Death” star told Jimmy Fallon last month that Turner-Smith had popped the question during a romantic vacation in Nicaragua.

Jackson was then asked about the comments in an interview with Kathleen Newman-Bremang for Refinery29, thanking the journalist for giving him the opportunity to give context to the story.

He shared, “So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn’t give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist.

“So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn’t say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I’m still old school enough that I said, ‘This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too],'” Jackson went on.

“She has a biological father and a stepdad, who’s the man who raised her. [I said], ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.’ And then, ‘I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old-fashioned way down on bended knee.’ So, that’s actually how the story ended up.”

The Canadian-American actor clarified there were two proposals, adding: “And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f**k up. Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram.

“She did it. I said ‘Yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know. That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking. And it has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go.”

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Poses For Selfies Wearing Shirt With Her Husband Joshua Jackson’s ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Character On it

Jackson said of Turner-Smith handling it all in her stride and with humour and with grace: “She does. And look, I think it’s like a golden cage, the concept of the strong Black woman.

“I would wish for my wife that she would not have to rise above with such amazing strength and grace, above the ugliness that people throw at her on a day to day. I am impressed with her that she does it, but I would wish that that would not be the armour that she has to put on every morning to just navigate being alive.”

Turner-Smith then praised her husband’s comments on Twitter: