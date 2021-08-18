Simon Cowell isn’t impressed with “America’s Got Talent”‘s disco star.

On Tuesday’s episode, Johnny Showcase took the stage for a big, psychedelic performance of his original song “Octopus”.

RELATED: Johnny Showcase & The Mystic Ticket Punch Their Ticket On ‘AGT’

With intentionally dated and kitschy visuals, the surprisingly catchy tune also featured a naughty-but-hilarious twist.

That said, the performance divided the judges as Cowell tore Johnny apart.

“It was horrific. Absolutely horrific,” he said. “Honestly, you were so good the first time. This song about an octopus was horrible — I mean, the worst song I have ever heard on a live show.”

RELATED: ‘AGT’: 9-Year-Old Opera Singer Victory Brinker Blows Judges Away With Stunning Performance

On the other hand, Heidi Klum was totally into the silly fun of the performance.

“I loved it!” she said. “I’m feeling the funk! This is giving me life! The armpits are back, the hairy armpits. I love it all. I’m, like, totally on overdrive. My brain is about to explode, because there’s so much going on. It’s hilarious, and I loved it.”

Johnny will just have to wait until Wednesday’s live results show to see if he makes it through to the semifinals.