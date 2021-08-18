Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Happy would be proud of these swings.

This week, TaylorMade paid tribute to the Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore” for its 25th anniversary, gathering together a group of golf pros to recreate the movie’s iconic winning swing.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Is Ready For A ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel: ‘It Would Be So Amazing’

The company assembled Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood, who all attempted to put Happy’s hockey-inspired slapshot swing into action.

While none of them quite managed to get the swing to work, the golfers all agreed that Woods got the closest.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Recreates His ‘Happy Gilmore’ Golfball Slapshot To Mark Movie’s 25th Anniversary

On Twitter, Sandler reacted to the tribute, sending his love to the golf pros in character as Happy.

I see a bunch of green jackets but no gold ones. Cant thank u enough fellas! Love, Happy https://t.co/TrGXqrNx7I — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 17, 2021

Along with recreating the swing, the players all wore hockey jerseys inspired by the Boston Bruins, just like Sandler did in the film.