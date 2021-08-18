Julie Bowen is setting the record straight regarding the recent news story about her rescuing a hiker named Minnie John.

The “Modern Family” actress guest-hosted Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. She told the audience that she’d recently hit headlines for coming to John’s aid after she fainted and cracked her head open in Utah’s Arches National Park on Aug. 2.

However, despite the coverage suggesting Bowen came to John’s rescue, she insisted that was not necessarily the case, and that it was actually her sister, infectious disease specialist Annie Luetkemeyer from the University of California, San Francisco, who was the one doing all the work.

“She goes ‘Meredith Grey’ right away, applying pressure, doing doctor stuff,” Bowen said. “And I brought my professional expertise to the table by yelling things I’d heard on episodes of ‘ER’.”

Bowen explained how she was also joined by her 12-year-old twin sons and her 14-year-old son on the hike, with the boys running ahead to find the hiker’s family. Her eldest son, who is “obsessed with knives,” then helped Dr. Luetkemeyer cut some bandages.

“So just to recap, everyone helped save this woman,” Bowen insisted. “My sister, my twins, my knife-y son. And I — did nothing.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Sings A Song For Stoners, Chats To Willie Nelson As She Guest Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Bowen then played a clip of all the news coverage about her helping John, including one suggesting she should have a role in the next Marvel movie.

“My superpower is having a sister who went to med school,” the actress joked.

Despite Bowen insisting she didn’t do much to help, John did say she recognized her and asked for a photo. After originally joking she was Elizabeth Banks, she eventually revealed her true identity.

“Look, I know this isn’t the point here, but believe me, getting recognized by somebody who has sustained a serious head injury — is extremely flattering,” Bowen told the audience.

Bowen also revealed how she’d told her sister she’d read a note from her live on air.

“Don’t get your medical advice from an actress,” Bowen shared. “In all seriousness, if you have questions about COVID vaccination, please reach out to a real health care provider. It’s not too late to get vaccinated, and it’s the single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”