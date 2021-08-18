Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The men of T.3 sure look happy and healthy.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finals, the vocal harmony trio performed a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Good 4 U”.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Insists She ‘Doesn’t Subscribe To Hating Other Women Because Of Boys’ Following That ‘Drivers License’ Lyrics Controversy

For this performance, though, T.3 didn’t go full a cappella, relying instead on a backing track to lift up their harmonies.

Howie Mandel appreciated the performance, while Heidi Klum pointed out that their a cappella work was strong. Sofia Vergara said that she preferred their audition performance.

For their audition, T.3 had performed a rendition of Panic! at the Disco’s “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”.

RELATED: Vocal Trio T.3 Take ‘AGT’ Judges ‘Into The Unknown’ With ‘Frozen’ Cover

Simon Cowell agreed with the criticism levelled at the trio, but went further, saying they “blew it.”

Whether the audience agrees remains to be seen on Wednesday’s live results show, where T.3 will learn if they have qualified for the semifinals.