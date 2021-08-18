Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking forward to the future.

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is set to republish the book he wrote with longtime royal reporter Carolyn Durand in paperback on August 31 with a new epilogue. He tells People how the couple are entering “the era of visibility” and are “really excited” about what is ahead.

Harry and Meghan, who welcomed their second child — daughter Lilibet Diana — in June, are said to be looking forward to building on their Archewell Foundation organization, which will include expanding their in-person charity work.

Scobie shares, “They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground.

“They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding.”

RELATED: Sinéad O’Connor Pens Open Letter To Prince Harry About Mental Heath, ‘A Lot Of Us Appreciate What You’re Doing’

One of the key lessons Harry and Meghan have learned these past months is to prioritize their mental health and keep “some of the toxicity” at an arm’s — and ocean’s — length, the magazine writes.

They hit headlines earlier this year after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they explained why they stepped down as senior royals.

“They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier,” Scobie tells the mag.

“Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the ‘thrive’ chapter.”

It was revealed last week that Harry and Meghan had hired a head of scripted television, Nishika Kumble, for their Netflix-based production company, Archewell Productions.

They also posted an emotional message Tuesday regarding Afghanistan and the horrific Haiti earthquake, urging everyone to “put our values into action together.”

See more in the clip below: