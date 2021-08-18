Lizzo may be crying but her head is held high.

A tearful Lizzo recently spoke out against fatphobia and racism, sparking online debate and support from celebrities like Cardi B. The “Truth Hurts” singer-songwriter linked up with “Good Morning America” to talk about her recent statements.

“I don’t mind critique about my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments,” Lizzo assured. “I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes the treatment that people like me receive.”

.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: @lizzo addresses the hurtful messages she received following the release of her song, #Rumors with @iamcardib: “I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.” @JujuChangABC reports. https://t.co/Tqry0s1dH2 pic.twitter.com/0qAfujDByV — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2021

“People are like, ‘Don’t let them see you with your head down.’ My head is always up, even when crying. But I know it is my job as an artist to reflect the times and this s**t should not fly, this shouldn’t be okay.”

Lizzo pointed out the extra pressures put on Black women in Hollywood.

“Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever,” Lizzo said. “It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most. I feel like if it weren’t for the internet or social media I could have been erased.

“But I chose to be undeniable and chose to be loud and chose to be great and I am still here, it’s difficult. Just remember that self-love is a journey and there will be beautiful days looking in the mirror like ‘Ooh’ and other days like ‘Nope.’ But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself.”

Lizzo is currently preparing to headline the Bonnaroo music festival in early September. She along with Megan Thee Stallion share the honour of being the first woman to ever headline the festival.

The rapper was also asked about the running joke about her faux relationship with “Avengers: Endgame” star Chris Evans.

“Yo Chris Evans is gonna block me!” Lizzo teased. “I am not saying his name anymore until he says mine. Say my name, say my name!!”

Facebook and Instagram have started removing comments under her posts that break the platforms’ policies, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Billboard. These include hate speech, bullying and attacks on one’s characteristics, including race.