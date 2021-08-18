Korean Soul belted out their own version of the Aerosmith classic “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals.

The group, from South Korea, sang a more soulful version of the track, which didn’t go down a storm with all the judges.

Despite Howie Mandel saying it was his favourite of the evening, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell considered it more of a solo performance and missed the group’s harmonies when they sang together.

RELATED: ‘AGT’: 9-Year-Old Opera Singer Victory Brinker Blows Judges Away With Stunning Performance

Sofia Vergara, though, gushed: “I loved it! I loved the outfits, I loved that you guys are even looking a little bit sexier than the last time.

“I think you’re getting better.”

Cowell told the group, “I do miss the harmonies, collectively [that] we saw on the first audition.

“I thought the song honestly was a bit predictable, I think you could have done something maybe we haven’t heard before.

“I think there’s a good chance you’ll go through to the next round, I think if you do you’ve got to take more of a risk.”

RELATED: Johnny Showcase Gets Divided ‘AGT’ Reaction With ‘Octopus’: ‘The Worst Song I Have Ever Heard’

See more in the clip above.