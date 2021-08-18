Professional athletes Stephanie Labbe and Georgia Simmerling are ready to tie the knot! After competing in the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, the Canadian athletes announced that they’re engaged.

Simmerling, a 32-year-old road and track cyclist, shared the news on Monday, taking to Instagram to share post-engagement pics. In one shot, Labbe shows off her ring as she kisses a bikini-clad Simmerling’s neck. Other photos show the women smiling happily as they pose for selfies.

“A camping trip we’ll never forget,” Simmerling gushed in the caption. “I asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me aaaand SHE SAID YAAASSSSS! My heart is so full. I love you with all that I am @stephlabbe1.”

Labbe, a 34-year-old soccer player, likewise posted about the engagement on Instagram, sharing similar shots as her fiancée did.

“Through my ugly crying I could barely hear what you said, but what I do know is that spending the rest of my life with you by my side is the greatest gift,” Labbe wrote. “My heart and soul are complete with you in my life. I feel safe, calm and hopeful that no matter what comes our way we will be ok. My best friend, my soulmate, my rock, my FIANCÉE.”

Both Simmerling and Labbe competed at the Tokyo Olympics, with the former, a previous bronze medal winner, coming in forth, per ESPN, and the latter taking home a gold medal after beating Sweden 3-2.

