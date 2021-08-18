Nicole Kidman talked about her family life during an interview with Australia’s “The Project” Wednesday.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her new series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, was asked about relocating to Australia with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, to shoot the show.

Kidman said of her kids, “I tell them, they’re global children. They travel the world. They have friends all over the world.

“They complain that they have to move a lot as that’s their lifestyle, but we keep our family together and that’s the most important thing.

“They’re fun girls, I look forward to what they’re going to do in the future,” revealing they have New Zealand, Australian and American passports.

Host Carrie Bickmore also brought up the saucy photo Kidman recently shared in June to celebrate her and Urban’s 15th wedding anniversary.

“I love the pic you posted of him licking your neck,” the host gushed, to which Kidman replied: “That’s um, yeah, that’s us.

“You’ve gotta have spice. Sugar and spice, right? Sugar and spice is the key to 15 years.”