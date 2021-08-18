The story isn’t over for Meghan McCain.

Fresh off her departure from “The View”, the former co-host has announced she has a new audio-only memoir, Bad Reputation, out Oct. 21 on Audible, People reports.

According to Audible, the memoir offers a “deeply personal narrative detailing McCain’s experience as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother.”

They promise it “will also include exclusive details surrounding her recent departure from ‘The View’.”

Per the official synopsis, Bad Reputation will recount “the final moments she spent by her father [John McCain]’s side; of her (mis)adventures on the New York dating scene before meeting her now-husband Ben; of her views on cancel culture, internet trolls and life backstage as the sole Republican on America’s most-watched daytime talk show — and why she decided to leave … the awkward phone call she received from Donald and Melania and where she thinks the Republican Party, and the country, goes from here; and of why a miscarriage and the birth of her daughter Liberty have left her so fired up about women’s rights.”

McCain departed “The View” earlier this month after four years. Her time on the show was marked by frequent arguments with co-hosts on the air and rumours of behind-the-scenes bickering.