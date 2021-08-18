The human embodiment of romance is back and looking to settle down.

In a new interview with People, former model Fabio Lanzoni remembers becoming a romance-novel cover star in the late ’80s.

Though he was already a working model at that point, he recalls being at a club in Miami when his success really started to dawn on him.

“These three girls come over and say, ‘You look exactly like the guy on our books!'” he says. “I said, ‘That’s a good pickup line.'”

Fabio at the time had recently posed for photos to be used on book covers but he hadn’t seen them yet, so the women showed him the novels.

“I go, like, ‘Oh my God, that’s me.’ It was the first time I saw myself on the cover of the books.”

Throughout the ’90s, Fabio became an icon of romance and manliness, and appeared in movies like “Dude, Where’s My Car?”, “Spy Hard”, and “Death Becomes Her”, along with TV shows and commercials.

He then retreated from the public eye to the point that even the hosts of the podcast “PEOPLE in the ’90s” spent an entire summer trying to book an interview, to which he says, “I just live my life.”

But now, at 62 years of age, the Italian bachelor reveals he’s back and looking for love.

“Please. Who else can I be, besides Fabio?” he says.

He also remembers having his heart broken by another model in the early ’90s but admits, “I treated her badly. She wanted to settle down, and I was just too wild.”

As for what he’s looking for in a woman now, Fabio says, “She has to be able to be in the middle of nature. She can’t be afraid about bugs.”

He adds that he wants a family: “I still want to have kids.”