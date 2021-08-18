Our diets go under the microscope in the new environmental documentary “Eating Our Way To Extinction”, narrated by Kate Winslet.

The Oscar-winning actress, who also serves as a producer on the film, narrates the documentary about the global impact of the food we eat. Aggressive animal agriculture, commercial overfishing, and unsustainable production, its resources, and the role it plays in climate change will be explored in the new film.

Directed by Otto and Ludovic Brockway, “Eating Our Way To Extinction” explores some uncomfortable truths as they examine the damage our food production has had on our natural world. The film also features interviews from academics, industry leaders, and experts, as well as celebrity commentators and local community activists and residents.

“Eating Our Way To Extinction” arrives online and in select theatres on September 16.