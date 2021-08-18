Silk Sonic (a.k.a. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) discuss their upcoming debut album, why they work so well together, and more in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Mars and .Paak confirm they will release An Evening With Silk Sonic — originally slated for the fall — in January 2022.

The pair decided they would rather put out more songs before dropping the LP in full, with Mars telling the mag: “I don’t want to be binge-watched.”

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” Mars says of the album. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

“Which could mean redoing the song from scratch!” .Paak laughs, before Mars adds: “Being here for another three years!”

Bruno Mars. Florent Déchard for Rolling Stone

.Paak admits he’s not sure Silk Sonic would be a thing if it weren’t for the pandemic and forced quarantine.

.Paak says, “It was tragic for so many people, but Bruno would have probably been on the road, me too — but we had to be here,” alluding to “strict” studio safety protocols.

Mars shares, “I don’t know what year it is. I’m not looking at the charts. So we’d just come here every night, have a drink, and we play what we love.”

Anderson .Paak. Florent Déchard for Rolling Stone

He adds of the album being born during a tough time, “I hope you don’t flip the s**t I’m about to say around and say, ‘These dudes are deep as a puddle.’ It’s not that. It’s just that we feel our purpose is this. We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening. Especially in times like the time we’re in right now. For me? I know I wasn’t listening to any depressing music. We’re already in a weird spot — so to try to get in there? No! I want the escape!”

Silk Sonic really began back in 2016, when Mars and .Paak met while touring in Europe.

“I was opening for the ’24K Magic’ tour,” .Paak recalls, “and a week in, we were in the studio.”

They explain how they would take backstage in-jokes — a.k.a. “jibb talk” — and see if they could turn those jokes into songs.

.Paak explains of “jibb talk,” “Bulls**t with a smile — we just talk all day and do bits. But it’s all from the heart, because we’re writing from our experiences, from our relationships — it’s rare that two men can come together and talk about love.”

“We’re not gonna pretend we’re something we’re not,” Mars shares, “and we come from a background of talking s**t.”

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars. Florent Déchard for Rolling Stone

Mars and .Paak have both experienced heartbreak and pain, as well as both having been homeless for a period of time

.Paak’s father died while in prison after assaulting his mother, and Mars’s mother died suddenly in 2013 while he was preparing for a tour. He rushed back to his native Hawaii to see her but she died before he got there.

“We both make feel-good music,” .Paak explains, “and I think it’s because we’ve been through pain and tragedy.”

“It all stems from pain and survival,” Mars says. “Never wanting to go back. Move forward, knowing how bad it can get.”

.Paak says Silk Sonic “is our way to cope with it, that’s why we put so much in it. We know it’s life or death for us, and we know what life and death means — we know what it’s like to be broke and to lose parents and to have parents that supported us and that battled addiction. We know what we’re up against, and this is all we have.”