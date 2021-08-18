Click to share this via email

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has shared a series of maternity photos and her fans are speechless.

The singer glows as she poses nude in dripping gold paint, showing off her baby bump.

In another photo, Edwards poses outdoors with just a sheer piece of fabric.

Earlier this week, the Little Mix star shared other photos proudly showing off her baby bump while expressing her excitement for motherhood.

“Words cannot describe how I’m feeling on the inside… I could quite literally burst with joy,” she captioned the snaps.

Edwards’ group mate Jade Thirlwall praised the stunning photos in the comments, writing: “SO SO BEAUTIFUL, love you.”

Back in May, the 28-year-old revealed that she and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were expecting their first child together.

The couple’s exciting news came just a few days after Edwards’ fellow band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her first pregnancy.