Christina Aguilera’s daughter is growing up too fast.

On Summer Rain’s 7th birthday, the music superstar, 40, celebrated the youngster with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week💞☀️🍓🌈💞 and Leo lioness energy all month🦁,” Aguilera “Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit.”

She continued, “Time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!”

The adorable slideshow features a number of images of the mother-daughter duo, including goofy pics with funny sunglasses and snaps before a red carpet event.

To conclude the sweet post, Aguilera, who shared little Summer with her boyfriend Matthew Rutler, wrote, “You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!”

“✨💖🦄 Mommy loves you so much! 🤗🥳💝😍.”

Aguilera is also mom to son Max, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.