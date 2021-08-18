Click to share this via email

Dan + Shay are channelling their inner Tom Cruise for their latest music video.

The country duo released the visual for the new single “Steal My Love” on Wednesday, featuring Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney pulling off an action-packed crime of passion.

The clip, which was directed by Patrick Tracy, takes place in the quaint Tennessee town of Springfield with Dan + Shay eyeing a mysterious briefcase that everyone seems to want.

After swiping the briefcase for themselves, the crooners lead some bad guys through a couple of dance-offs while protecting their prize at all costs.

“Steal My Love” is a follow-up to their new album’s lead single “Glad You Exist”.

Both tracks are off Good Things, which dropped Aug. 13.