Director Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” has been racking up awards since its film festival debut last year. After winning several awards from critics’ associations, the TIFF People’s Choice Award, the BAFTAs and a historic win Best Director win for Zhao at the Academy Awards where it also took home Best Picture and Best Actress for Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” is adding yet another top honour to its collection.

On Tuesday, FIPRESCI, the International Federation of Film Critics, awarded “Nomadland” their top prize as the best film of 2021 in addition to Best Director and Best Actress awards for Zhao and McDormand, respectively. “Nomadland” was in competition among European films including Best International Feature Oscar winner “Another Round”, the Oscar-nominated “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Berlin film festival winner “Bad Luck Banging Or Looney Porn” and “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” from Georgia.

The international critics association did not award a Grand Prix in 2020 citing the cancellation of film festivals and theatrical releases amid the global pandemic.

International film critics choose from arthouse favourites that have screened around the world and typically select non-North American films for the honour. Only three American directors have won the Grand Prix including Terrence Malick for “Tree Of Life” in 2011, Richard Linklater for “Boyhood” in 2014, and Paul Thomas Anderson who is the organization’s most-celebrated director with three wins for “Magnolia”, “There Will Be Blood”, and “Phantom Thread”.

The prize will be handed out on Sept. 17 during the 69th San Sebastian Festival.