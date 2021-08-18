Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jessica Alba scored the ultimate collab for her TikTok – Zac Efron.

Efron (“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, “Bad Neighbors”) and Alba were hanging out, so it’s a no-brainer that they took an opportunity to entertain the world of TikTok.

RELATED: Zac Efron Breaks His Grandfather Out Of Nursing Home

Efron, 33, put his “High School Musical” and “The Greatest Showman” skills to good use, doing a brief dance number with Alba, 40. The stars did a choreographed number to the tune of “Don’t Rush (Remixed)” by Shayan, before splitting off into their own freestyles.

“That time in Dubai I got Zac Efron to do a TikTok dance with me… while shooting movie trailers for Dubai Tourism,” Alba captioned the post.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Opens Up About Therapy With 13-Year-Old Daughter

Alba will next appear in 2022’s “Trigger Warning”. Efron is working on three movies: “Firestarter”, “Gold” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.