Jessica Alba scored the ultimate collab for her TikTok – Zac Efron.
Efron (“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, “Bad Neighbors”) and Alba were hanging out, so it’s a no-brainer that they took an opportunity to entertain the world of TikTok.
@jessicaalba
That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance 💃🏽🕺🏻w me… while shooting movie trailers 4 #dubaitourism ☺️
Efron, 33, put his “High School Musical” and “The Greatest Showman” skills to good use, doing a brief dance number with Alba, 40. The stars did a choreographed number to the tune of “Don’t Rush (Remixed)” by Shayan, before splitting off into their own freestyles.
“That time in Dubai I got Zac Efron to do a TikTok dance with me… while shooting movie trailers for Dubai Tourism,” Alba captioned the post.
Alba will next appear in 2022’s “Trigger Warning”. Efron is working on three movies: “Firestarter”, “Gold” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.