A seaside vacation goes sour in the new adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling novel, The Lost Daughter.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first official images from director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming film, starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson in “The Lost Daughter” – Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

“Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood,” the official description reads. “An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.”

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in “The Lost Daughter” – Photo: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 2021

The film, which is Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, also stars her husband Peter Sarsgaard, as well as actor Jessie Buckley.

Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” – Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

“The Lost Daughter” is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, and will hit theatres Dec. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 31.