Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost who are celebrating the arrival of their first child together.

The “Black Widow” star, 36, and her husband, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost, 39, recently welcomed a new baby into the family, according to People who confirmed the news on Tuesday. Johansson is also mom to Dorothy Rose, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Jost confirmed the news with an Instagram post announcing the baby’s name is Cosmo, while jokingly adding “for all inquiries contact our publicist @chethinks” in a mention of his “SNL” co-star Michael Che’s account.

The pregnant star has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic and Jost only recently acknowledged the pregnancy during a stand-up performance.

The couple met in 2017 and wed in a low-key ceremony back in October 2020. Jost proposed to Johansson in May 2019 with an 11-carat diamond engagement ring after two years of dating.

