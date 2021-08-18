Matthew McConaughey went to great lengths to be cast in 1994’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation”.

The actor, 51, chatted about the impromptu audition for the lead role during a video shared to his YouTube channel, revealing he was originally tapped for an entirely different role.

“I had already done Dazed and Confused the summer before in Austin, Texas,” McConaughey said in the clip. “Now I went back to school, graduated my senior year and had my U-Haul packed up and just as I was about to drive out to Hollywood to try to get a job, I got offered this role in this horror picture.”

According to the Oscar-winner, he was originally offered a “one-day role” with no lines.

But while talking to director Kim Henkel, McConaughey was asked if he knew any actors who could play the lead killer, Vilmer Slaughter. So McConaughey “gave him a couple of names” and left – but soon turned back.

“As I got to the end of the curb to my truck — which already had my U-Haul packed up to come to California behind it — I said, ‘I should try out for that role,'” he explained, also adding that he needed an actress to play opposite him for the last-minute audition.

“The girl who was the secretary goes ‘I’ll do it!’ and I said ‘Okay’ and right then I ran to the kitchen that was in this house where the office was, grabbed a big tablespoon out of the drawer, came back in and just pinned her into the corner and acted like it was a weapon,” he said. “And did it until she, like, cried.”

“Kim was like, ‘That was good,’ and the girl was like, ‘Yeah that was really good you really scared me!” he added.

And ultimately, the risk paid off and McConaughey landed the role, “I had to unpack the U-Haul and go sleep on a friend’s couch for the next 30 days.”