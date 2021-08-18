America has a new hero as Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to star in “Captain America 4”.

Captain America a.k.a. Steve Rogers handed his shield over to The Falcon (Mackie) at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”. That transfer of power appears to be sincere as Deadline reporters that Mackie has agreed to lead the next “Captain America” movie.

Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson – also known as The Falcon and, eventually, Captain America – in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. It is unknown at this time if Sam Sebastian, who portrays Bucky Barnes, will join Mackie in the film.

“Captain America 4” is being scripted by Malcolm Spellman, creator and head writer of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Evans appeared to retire as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover epic “Avengers: Endgame”, which premiered in 2019.