Mark Consuelos is having a major proud dad moment.

Ahead of “Riverdale”‘s new episode airing Wednesday night, the actor, 50, who plays Hiram Lodge on the hit teen drama, took to Instagram to gush about sharing the screen with son Michael Consuelos.

Michael, 24, previously starred on “Riverdale” as a young Hiram, but is set to make his return right next to his father.

“Tonight I have the great honour of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos,” Mark wrote to Instagram. “He absolutely killed it. A big thank you to @brianepaterson for writing such a beautiful script. @jamesdewille for a masterful job directing this episode. To Louis Ferreira for playing the perfect mentor and gangster.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Video Of Hubby Mark Consuelos Snuggling With Dog Lena

He added, “Thank you to @writerras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale.”

Michael also shared a snap from the new episode on Instagram.

Posting a still from the show, the young actor wrote, “Dad telling me to go home and change before anyone notices we’re pretty much matching.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Thirst Trap Photo Of Hubby Mark Consuelos

Mark shares son Michael with wife Kelly Ripa. The couple, who have been married since 1996, also share daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18.

Michael appeared on his mother’s talk show, “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, ahead of the episode’s premiere, when co-host Ryan Seacrest complimented the star on his performance and said he sounded just his dad.

“Everyone keeps telling me that, and I think the difference is that my dad is my voice, but with confidence,” he said. “When talking, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to sound like I know what I’m doing.'”