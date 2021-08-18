Stevie Nicks, 73, is opening up about her experience with drug addiction.

The two-time Grammy-winner told Tim McGraw about her battles on his Apple Music Country show “Beyond the Influence Radio“.

“I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me,” she told McGraw. “I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.”

“I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life,” she continued. “So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people.”

Do not be surprised if the Fleetwood Mac songstress one day writes the story of her life.

“I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning,” she said.

Speaking of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks touched on her experiences with the group and going solo.

“I loved being in a band. Until 1981, I was not the least bit interested in having a solo career,” she said. “Even when I decided I did want to do a solo record, I was not at all interested in leaving my band and not being in a band anymore. I just wrote way too many songs for Fleetwood Mac.”

Nicks has not released a solo project since 2014’s 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, scoring Nicks her sixth top 10 album on the Billboard 200.