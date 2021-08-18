Fans of beloved soap “Days of Our Lives” are in for a treat with the impending arrival of a new spin-off, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, a five-episode limited series for the Peacock streaming service.

Featuring a mix of “Days” stars from the show’s past and present, the cast includes Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

“Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami,” reads the series’ official synopsis.

NBCUniversal

RELATED: Eileen Davidson To Star In Peacock’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Limited Series Spin-Off

“All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure,” the synopsis concludes. “Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only ‘Days of our Lives’ can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favourite Salem super-couples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.”

Other stars include Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny, joining the adventurous hunt for stolen gems across the globe.

On Tuesday, Peacock unveiled some first-look photos from the new series:

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Jackee Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Reveals She Had A ‘Couple Of One-Night Stands’ With Her ‘Days Of Our Lives’ On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” will debut on STACKTV and the Global TV App on Sept. 6, and will subsequently air on W Network.

Meanwhile, the original “Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on Global.