Ant Anstead is officially confirming his relationship with Renée Zellweger.

In a new interview with E!‘s “Daily Pop”, the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” co-host confirmed his relationship with the Oscar winner, revealing they had hoped to keep their romance on the down-low.

The new couple met while filming the Discovery+ docuseries.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Supports Boyfriend Ant Anstead At Car Unveiling

“Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” the HGTV Canada star said.

“But it was a real pleasure to work with her,” he added. “She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Anstead’s “Joyride” co-host Cristy Lee admitted she was shocked to see the PDA-filled photos.

RELATED: See The Moment Ant Anstead Met Renée Zellweger On New Show ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’

“I mean, honestly I’m disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards,” Lee joked. “I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’ But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”

Anstead also talked about the A-lister lineup for the upcoming series, and admits James Marsden “hands down” took home the title of most impressive. “I mean, that guy rolled up his sleeves,” he said. “James’ build is super ambitious.”