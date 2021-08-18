“The X-Files” has experienced many iterations since its initial television run from 1993 until 2002, and it may not be over yet.

While star Gillian Anderson recently declared she has no intention of ever returning to the franchise, the same isn’t true of her co-star.

“I know what Gillian said, but there’s no reason for me to say anything like that,” David Duchovny said of Anderson, who flatly insisted she was “really serious” about being “finished and that’s the end of that.”

Duchovny, however, says he’ll never eliminate the possibility of playing Fox Mulder one more time.

“Maybe she said it just so that people would stop asking her,” said Duchovny of his co-star’s statement. “But for me, life is life: I don’t know anything about what’s coming, I don’t just say no to things like that. It’s not how I function.”

Duchovny also addressed why he hasn’t been seen as much onscreen recently as he had in past years.

According to the actor, “the truth is that I wasn’t seeing stuff that I was desperate to do. And I didn’t have to do it. I was trying to develop a couple of shows in that time that got far but not far enough; I hitched my wagon to a couple of non-starters. I didn’t line up with the marketplace for those three years, and that was fine, because I was trying to take a more hands-on approach than just attaching myself as an actor to something. And it’s just… it’s f**king hard. It’s a nightmare. But it’s worthwhile.”