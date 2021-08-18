“Sister, Sister” fans, we have some bad news. If you’ve been hoping for a potential revival or reboot, you’re going to have to let that go. On Monday, Tia Mowry took to Instagram to answer some fan questions she gets pretty frequently and, unsurprisingly, one of those questions was about a follow-up to the iconic sitcom.

Hopping onto the popular trend featuring Hoàng Read’s song, “The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) (Extended Mix),” Tia revealed that not only will there be no “Sister, Sister” reboot but she also won’t be reprising her role as Melanie “Med School” Davis for the revival of “The Game” on Paramount+

Fans have been clamouring for a revival of the ’90s comedy series starring Tia and twin sister Tamera for ages, especially with the wave of reboots and revivals in recent years and Netflix adding the sitcom to the platform in September 2020. Both sisters have been staunch proponents for getting a reboot off the ground, especially Tia, who currently stars on the Netflix series “Family Reunion“. In October 2017, she told ET that a reboot was “closer than ever,” and shared that co-stars Jackée Harry and Tim Reid would “definitely” be part of the continuation.

“I think I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We’re married with kids,” Tia said, sharing her vision of where the show would be 20 years after it aired its series finale. “But I definitely would want it to focus on the power of sisterhood. How wonderful and amazing that sisterhood and that relationship can be. How it helps you in whatever trial and tribulations you are in. When you have the sisterhood and that bond, that is so beautiful.”

Harry — who played Tia’s adoptive mother, Lisa, on the show — confirmed the revival was happening to ET in 2018, saying she was excited to reprise her role. She reiterated the desire to return for a reunion or reboot in 2020, sharing that she would like a reboot where the twins have their own children.

“They’re both so vibrant and I love them dearly, we’re very close. I don’t want to do something old,” she told ET.

Sadly, it looks like we’ll have to put those hopes for a “Sister, Sister” return on the back burner, but that doesn’t mean the twins won’t work together again in some capacity! While speaking with ET in 2019, Tia shared that the sisters are still figuring out what their next joint project might be, and she’s holding out hope for a festive project.

“Maybe [we could] do a Christmas movie together,” she said about the prospect of working with Tamera, as well as their brother, Tahj Mowry, again. “Could you imagine all of us doing a Christmas movie together? The last time we did a movie together was in, maybe, 2009? It’s been a while. We did a movie called ’17 Again’ and it was all three of us. I think it’s been more than 10 years.”

“Tamera and I always talk about it,” she adds. “We’re always like, ‘What is that next thing?’ It’s about finding the right thing and then also finding something that’s fitting our schedules… And then my brother, he’s old and like, ‘I don’t know if I want to hang out with my sisters too much.'”

Here’s hoping they make some Mowry magic happen sooner rather than later!

