A recent report from Deadline revealed that Phoebe Dynevor had signed on as star and exec producer of “Exciting Times” for Amazon Prime Video, a screen adapation of Naoise Dolan’s bestselling novel.

While her fans are no doubt anticipating seeing her new project, some may also be wondering how this will affect her current gig as Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s steamy smash “Bridgerton”.

However, her new project may not that much impact on her “Bridgerton” role at all, as fans of the books may have already realized, given that each of the books in the series focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling.

“The show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books,” Dynevor explained in May during an appearance on Variety‘s “Awards Circuit Podcast.”

“And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling.”

That means that Daphne’s story has already been told in the first season; from here on in, she’ll be a peripheral character in the stories of her siblings (likely why her co-star Regé-Jean Page chose to exit the show after the first season).

With that in mind, it seems likely that Dynevor should be able to juggle her duties at her new show with what promises to be a reduced role in future seasons.