Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Mayer is living in a technicolour world for his latest music video.

The singer debuted the visuals for the single “Wild Blue” on Wednesday, featuring ’80s-inspired graphics choreographed to the catchy beat of the track.

RELATED: John Mayer Releases New Music Video For ‘Last Train Home’ Featuring Maren Morris

“Wild blue deeper than I ever knew/Wild blue on a bed of grey,” he sings. “Oh baby, what a wild blue/I found myself when I lost you.”

The new tune is the third single off his latest album, Sob Rock. “Wild Blue” serves as a follow-up to “Last Train Home” and “New Light”.

RELATED: John Mayer Wishes Cazzie David A Happy Birthday, ‘I Care For You A Great Deal’

Mayer also performed the album’s “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

The singer also plans to embark on a 2022 tour in support of Sob Rock, hitting Toronto in February 2022.

Sob Rock is streaming everywhere now.