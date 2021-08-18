Joanna Gaines is admitting that she’s been stung by harsh words from online haters, and reveals how she deals with it.

In the fall issues of Magnolia Journal, reports People, the “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” star shares an essay titled “A Time for Forward Motion”, addressing the instant fame that she and husband Chip experienced with the success of their HGTV hit.

“Some years ago, Chip and I found ourselves in a world we’d never known with no instructions or road map,” she writes.

“When our show took off, we couldn’t have imagined all the beauty and blessings that would follow for us and for our family — all of which we’re continually grateful for,” she continues.

“But it didn’t take us long to realize that being a part of this new reality also meant being a part of the news cycle. Stories get written about us, about our family, our plans, our supposed beliefs and politics. We’ve been through it enough now to know that it’s just part of the territory, and a lot of times it’s so unbelievable we can’t help but laugh,” Gaines adds.

“Every now and then, a headline or story will strike a nerve regardless of how off the mark it may be. Those times are harder to reconcile because we’re human, and the idea that ‘it’s just part of the territory’ doesn’t make untrue accusations any less painful,” she explains, divulging that Chip seems to handle it better than she does.

“Then there’s me, the one who wants to right the wrong. Who wants to call foul because I thought we all knew to play fair,” she says.