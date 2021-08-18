Back in 2007, Owen Wilson made headlines when he was hospitalized after attempting to take his own life.

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor addresses that dark period by viewing it through the prism of movies.

“Sometimes it seems like life is being played by Gene Hackman in ‘Hoosiers’. Tough but fair. He’s going to demand a lot, but if you play as a team and do your job, things work out. That’s a good feeling. Things make sense,” Wilson explained.

“But of course sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in ‘The Revenant’, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand, he’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever. And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass,” he added.

According to Wilson, his older brother, Andrew, was instrumental in terms of the healing he was able to do in the aftermath.

Andrew, Esquire‘s Ryan D’Agostino wrote, stayed with Wilson at his home, “rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”

Wilson also reflected on becoming keenly aware of death as a child.

“As a kid, there’s a lot of things that you think about,” he said. “Death — that kind of landed with me when I was about 11. And I don’t remember ever talking with my parents about it. Although I do remember one time saying to my dad — and I remember exactly where in the house — saying, ‘I worry about dying,’ and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself. And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.