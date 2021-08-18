When it comes to movie stars’ paycheques, one name looms larger than all others: Craig, Daniel Craig.

According to a new report from Variety, the 007 star can claim bragging rights to raking in Hollywood’s biggest movie-star salary, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming in with an impressive (albeit distant) second place.

Anyone guessing that Craig’s big windfall is associated with his oft-delayed upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die” can step to the back of the class; in fact, he’s earning that sum for a whole other project.

As Variety explains, Craig will be paid “north of $100 million” thanks to Netflix’s acquisition of two upcoming sequels to “Knives Out”.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson And Scarlett Johansson Top Forbes Highest Paid Actors Lists

“His windfall can be attributed to the fact that Netflix compensates movie stars for the projected back-end box office participation they would reap if their movies were released exclusively in theatres,” Variety explains. “Add to that salary bumps Craig would’ve received for second and third films in the murder mystery series, and the outgoing James Bond is sitting on a nine-figure cheque.”

As for Johnson, he’s reportedly receiving $30 million upfront thanks to Netflix picking up his holiday film “Red One”, and could receive another $20M “when his backend is finalized,” resulting in a potential $50-million payday.

Other high earners include: Will Smith (who’ll earn $40 for “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, with a $40 million salary for “The Little Things”; and Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who’ll bring in $30 million and $25 million, respectively, for their upcoming film “Don’t Look Up”.

Variety‘s complete list can be seen below:

Daniel Craig

“Knives Out” sequels $100M* Dwayne Johnson

“Red One” $50M* Will Smith

“King Richard” $40M* Denzel Washington

“The Little Things” $40M* Leonardo DiCaprio

“Don’t Look Up” $30M* Mark Wahlberg

“Spenser Confidential” $30M* Jennifer Lawrence

“Don’t Look Up” $25M* Julia Roberts

“Leave the World Behind” $25M* Sandra Bullock

“The Los City of D” $20M Ryan Gosling

“The Grey Man” $20M* Chris Hemsworth

“Thor: Love and Thunder” $20M Brad Pitt

“Bullet Train” $20M Michael B. Jordan

“Without Remorse” $15M* Tom Cruise

“Top Gun: Maverick” $13M Keanu Reeves

“The Matrix 4” $12-$14M** Chris Pine

“Dungeons and Dragons” $11.5M Robert Pattinson

“The Batman” $3M

NOTE: SOME EPISODIC SALARIES MAY INCLUDE PRODUCING FEES.

* SUM INCORPORATES STREAMING BACK-END BUYOUT

** SUM HAS NOT YET INCORPORATED STREAMING BACK-END BUYOUT