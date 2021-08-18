Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thanking those who sent their support as they mourn Prince William’s “much loved grandfather and great-grandfather” Prince Philip.

The Gert’s Royal Replies Twitter account, which shares copies of the correspondence received after writing the royals, posted a note that was received by William and wife Kate Middleton, responding to a message of condolence sent after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April at age 99.

“The reply, sent in an envelope adorned with royal mail stamp and the Kensington Palace logo, was a folded card featuring Prince William and Kate’s individual monograms on the outside Inside shows a photo of Prince Philip in military dress from 2012 when he attended the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor Castle,” reports People, noting that the response also included “a typed note, with both pages outlined with a black border that represents mourning.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” reads the note

. “Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks,” the note continues. “They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”