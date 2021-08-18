Mila Kunis is not averse to heckling husband Ashton Kutcher when his over-the-top French accent isn’t up to snuff.

On Wednesday, Kutcher shared a video on Instagram to promote the couple’s new wine brand/charity endeavour, Outside Wine, with Kutcher kicking things off by holding a glass of vino while speaking in ridiculously broad French accent.

“Bonjour! Comment allez-vous. It eez I, Ashton Kutcher, at Chateau Fancy as F**k. We are here today to tell you about zee new, amazing Outside Wine. It eez a cab — okay,” he said, dropping the accent and continuing in his regular voice.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Paul Newman. I think he’s…”

Before he continue, Kunis, howling with laughter, interrupted. “What a transition, babe!” she quipped before snapping into control. “OK! Go!” she commaned.

“Are you hazing me offscreen?” he asked her

“No! Go!” she responded.

“Bonjour!” Kutcher began again, once more interrupted by his wife’s mocking laughter. “Oh my god, stop. Paul Newman, you were at Paul Newman.”

“Are you the f**king cameraman or the director?” Kutcher fired back.

As the video continued, Kunis continued to interrupt. “You’re the worst cameraman/director ever. For all time. I still love you but — sorry, camerawoman,” he added.

Finally, Kutcher was able to get to the point and promote Outside Wine, which he modeled after the Newman’s Own line.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Paul Newman, not only was he an unbelievable extraordinary actor, but he used his position and he used his celebrity and fame to do some extraordinary good in the world through his Newman’s Own [Foundation],” Ashton explained.

“We partnered with someone else that I admire very much, Tony Hawk, who has this thing called The Skatepark Project and builds skateparks for kids,” he said, becoming distracted when Kunis shifted the camera’s focus from her hubby to a dog that wandered into the frame.

“You’re just, like, tracking the dog in the middle? Am I that boring?” he joked, finally concluding by stating, “I hope you can support us in supporting others through having fun and drinking wine. Cheers!”