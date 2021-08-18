Following the recent announcement that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will be alternating hosting duties on “Jeopardy!”, Richards found himself embroiled in scandal thanks to some sexist comments he made in a podcast back in 2014.

The Ringer reported that Richards, bantering with a female during his “The Randumb Show” podcast, ventured into some controversial areas when he asked if she had any nude photos on her phone that featured her “boobies.”

Other offensive comments included observing that one-piece swimsuits made women look “really frumpy and overweight,” along with comments about Haitians and Jewish people along with various other sexist remarks; the podcast episodes were subsequently pulled from circulation.

Richards subsequently sent a memo to “Jeopardy!” staffers apologizing for his remarks.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around,” Richards wrote in the memo, which was posted on Twitter.

“Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”